Re-balancing U.S. Security Engagement with Arab States

The Biden administration’s desire to reduce the U.S. presence in the Middle East is just the latest attempt by an American president to pull out of the region, and yet the legacy of U.S. entrenchment in the Middle East continues to draw it in. To what extent has the heavily militarized nature of U.S. engagement with Arab states met its goals for regional peace and self-reliance? Can the United States draw down its military presence, reduce security assistance, and be more selective about arms sales without sacrificing critical interests and American jobs? What would less securitized U.S. policies mean for competition with China and Russia in the region?

Carnegie’s Middle East Program invites you to a public discussion marking the release of a new edited compilation, “From Hardware to Holism: Re-balancing America’s Security Engagement with Arab States,” which offers fresh proposals for a new U.S. strategy in the region. Senator Chris Murphy will offer keynote remarks, followed by a panel discussion with compilation authors and comments from former Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, David Schenker.