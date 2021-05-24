The U.S.-Soviet World War II Alliance: an Overlooked Legacy?

The U.S.-Soviet alliance during World War II has often been presented in Russia as a paragon of ideal relations between Moscow and Washington: co-equal, realist to the core, and successful. Even during the Cold War it was praised as an example of what the two powerful countries could do if only they were united by a compelling common cause. The idea was later revived after 9/11, then with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet these hopes are built on a myth from the past and misreading of the present.

Stephen Kotkin, the John P. Birkelund '52 Professor in History and International Affairs at Princeton University, Andrei Kolesnikov, a senior fellow and the chair of the Russian Domestic Politics and Political Institutions Program at the Carnegie Moscow Center, and Dmitri Trenin, director of the Carnegie Moscow Center

This event is part of the Carnegie Moscow Center and U.S. Embassy in Moscow’s joint project: “Relaunching U.S.-Russia Dialogue on Global Challenges: The Role of the Next Generation”.