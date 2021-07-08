Book Talk - India and Asian Geopolitics: The Past, Present by Shivshankar Menon

As India seeks to find its place in an increasingly complex world, it becomes important to reflect on the nation’s policy choices throughout history to understand where it stands today. In his book, 'India and Asian Geopolitics: The Past, Present', Shivshankar Menon traces the evolution of Indian foreign policy as a response to Asia’s changing geopolitical landscape, steered significantly by a rising China. Through comprehensive and engaging analysis, the book aims to answer the question, ‘How should India’s foreign policy evolve to tackle the current and emerging strategic challenges?’

We hosted Shivshankar Menon and Ashley J Tellis for a discussion on India’s engagement with Asia and the broader world. The discussion was moderated by Srinath Raghavan.