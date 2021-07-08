event
Book Talk - India and Asian Geopolitics: The Past, Present by Shivshankar Menon

Thu. July 8th, 2021
As India seeks to find its place in an increasingly complex world, it becomes important to reflect on the nation’s policy choices throughout history to understand where it stands today. In his book, 'India and Asian Geopolitics: The Past, Present', Shivshankar Menon traces the evolution of Indian foreign policy as a response to Asia’s changing geopolitical landscape, steered significantly by a rising China. Through comprehensive and engaging analysis, the book aims to answer the question, ‘How should India’s foreign policy evolve to tackle the current and emerging strategic challenges?’

We hosted Shivshankar Menon and Ashley J Tellis for a discussion on India’s engagement with Asia and the broader world. The discussion was moderated by Srinath Raghavan.

Srinath Raghavan

Srinath Raghavan is a nonresident senior fellow at Carnegie India. His primary research focus is on the contemporary and historical aspects of India’s foreign and security policies.

Shivshankar Menon

Shivshankar Menon was the national security advisor to the prime minister of India from January 2010 to May 2014; the foreign secretary of India from October 2006 to July 2009; and served as the Indian ambassador to China, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Israel over his tenure in the foreign service.

Ashley J. Tellis

Ashley J. Tellis is the Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs and a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, specializing in international security and U.S. foreign and defense policy with a special focus on Asia and the Indian subcontinent.