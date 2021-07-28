Book talk - The Long Game: How the Chinese Negotiate with India by Vijay Gokhale

China's relationship with India has wide-ranging economic and security implications for the country. Understanding how the Chinese conduct diplomacy can help India better prepare for future negotiations. In his new book, 'The Long Game: How the Chinese Negotiate with India', former foreign secretary of India, Vijay Gokhale, unpacks the dynamics of India-China relations through the prism of six historical and recent events. The book gives a practitioner’s insight into strategies, tactics, and tools that China uses for diplomatic negotiations.

We hosted Vijay Gokhale, James Crabtree, and Indrani Bagchi for a discussion on the India-China relationship that has been at the heart of foreign policy discourse since the 1950s. The talk will be moderated by Rudra Chaudhuri.