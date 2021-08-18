event
Carnegie India

Special Event: Analyzing the Future of Afghanistan

Wed. August 18th, 2021
Zoom Webinar

India and the World

As the U.S. exits Afghanistan and the Taliban advances to control more territory, it becomes important to question what this transition means for the future of the country.

We organised a special India and the World webinar hosting David Loyn on August 18, 2021. The discussion focussed on pressing current questions, such as will the Taliban control all of Afghanistan? Does the Taliban in Doha have any agency with those fighting hard on the ground in Afghanistan? The talk was moderated by Rudra Chaudhuri.

Foreign PolicyUnited StatesSouth AsiaAfghanistanIndia
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Rudra Chaudhuri

Director, Carnegie India

Rudra Chaudhuri is the director of Carnegie India. His research focuses on the diplomatic history of South Asia, contemporary security issues, and the important role of emerging technologies and digital public infrastructure in diplomacy, statecraft, and development. He and his team at Carnegie India chair and convene the Global Technology Summit, co-hosted with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.

David Loyn

David Loyn is a senior visiting research fellow at King's College London. A senior journalist with three decades of experience working in and on Afghanistan, Loyn worked as the strategic communications adviser in the office of the Afghan president from 2017-2018.