Special Event: Analyzing the Future of Afghanistan

As the U.S. exits Afghanistan and the Taliban advances to control more territory, it becomes important to question what this transition means for the future of the country.

We organised a special India and the World webinar hosting David Loyn on August 18, 2021. The discussion focussed on pressing current questions, such as will the Taliban control all of Afghanistan? Does the Taliban in Doha have any agency with those fighting hard on the ground in Afghanistan? The talk was moderated by Rudra Chaudhuri.