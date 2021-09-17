Countering Cyber Threats to Critical Infrastructure: What’s Next?

From shuttered gas stations and disrupted chemotherapy treatments to the near-poisoning of a small town’s water supply, in the past year the public felt the impact of cyber threats to critical infrastructure like never before. Fortunately, leaders in government and the private sector responded swiftly and effectively to secure the systems that underpin our daily lives. Now, looking to threats on the horizon, what progress has been made, and what work is left to be done?

Join Carnegie and the U.S. Cyberspace Solarium Commission for a conversation featuring leaders from the US government, and the energy and financial services sectors as they asses what comes next in securing domestic and global infrastructure in cyberspace.