Countering Cyber Threats to Critical Infrastructure: What’s Next?

Fri. September 17th, 2021
Live Online

From shuttered gas stations and disrupted chemotherapy treatments to the near-poisoning of a small town’s water supply, in the past year the public felt the impact of cyber threats to critical infrastructure like never before. Fortunately, leaders in government and the private sector responded swiftly and effectively to secure the systems that underpin our daily lives. Now, looking to threats on the horizon, what progress has been made, and what work is left to be done? 

Join Carnegie and the U.S. Cyberspace Solarium Commission for a conversation featuring leaders from the US government, and the energy and financial services sectors as they asses what comes next in securing domestic and global infrastructure in cyberspace.

TechnologyNorth AmericaUnited StatesIran
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
Jim Langevin

Jim Langevin is a U.S. representative for Rhode Island, and the co-founder and co-chairman of the Congressional Cybersecurity Caucus.

Tom Fanning

Tom Fanning is chairman, president and chief executive officer of Southern Company and a commissioner for the Cyberspace Solarium Commission.

Cheri McGuire

Former Nonresident Scholar, Technology and International Affairs Program

Cheri McGuire is chief technology officer at SWIFT and was a nonresident scholar with Carnegie’s Technology and International Affairs Program.

Erica D. Lonergan

Former Senior Fellow , Technology and International Affairs Program

Dr. Erica D. Lonergan was a senior fellow in the Technology and International Affairs Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.