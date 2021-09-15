event

How Korea Can Unleash the Power of Data

Wed. September 15th, 2021
Live Online

The United States, Europe, and China are not the only major digital players crafting the data policies that are shaping the Internet, the cloud, and the software and apps using them. There has been a proliferation of policy and regulatory models in recent years—and a global debate about how the data economy should evolve—as countries, from India to Japan to South Korea, experiment, innovate, and share their policy experiences and practices, successes, and failures. 

In The Korean Way With Data: How the World’s Most Wired Country Is Forging a Third Way, edited by Evan A. Feigenbaum and Michael Nelson, scholars explore what lessons can be learned from South Korea. 

Join us for a conversation featuring Jang Gyehyun, Eli Noam, and Naomi Wilson on the new report and the ways in which countries can offer alternative approaches to those of the U.S. and China in a fast-moving world of technology, data, and internet governance. Carnegie’s Michael Nelson will moderate, and  Evan A. Feigenbaum will provide introductory remarks on Carnegie’s expanding suite of work on Korean approaches to technology. 

 
event speakers

Evan A. Feigenbaum

Vice President for Studies

Evan A. Feigenbaum is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he oversees its work in Washington, Beijing, New Delhi, and Singapore on a dynamic region encompassing both East Asia and South Asia. He served twice as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State and advised two Secretaries of State and a former Treasury Secretary on Asia.

Jang Gyehyun

Jang Gyehyun is a research professor at the School of Cybersecurity at Korea University. Jang has contributed to numerous cybersecurity-related research projects in Korea and advised on Korea’s national cybersecurity policy.

Michael R. Nelson

Senior Fellow, Asia Program

Mike Nelson is a senior fellow in the Carnegie Asia Program. He studies the implications of emerging technologies, including digital technologies, biotechnology, and artificial intelligence.

Eli Noam

Eli Noam is the Paul Garrett Professor of Public Policy and Business Responsibility at Columbia Business School. He is the director of the Columbia Institute for Tele-Information, a research center focusing on management and policy issues in communications, internet, and media.

Naomi Wilson

Naomi Wilson is vice president of Asia and Global Trade Policy at the Information Technology Industry Council where she leads advocacy on areas including U.S.-China policy, export controls, and digital policy.