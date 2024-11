On September 15 we hosted the second webinar in a special edition of our India and the World series, titled 'In conversation with...'.

Dr. Maha Yahya, director of Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East center, spoke to Rudra Chaudhuri about the Middle East's appreciation of changing geopolitics. The talk covered a range of topics unique to the region–from the Middle East's changing relationship with the U.S. to the peace process between Israel and Palestine.