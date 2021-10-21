Book talk - Nehru, Tibet and China by Avtar Singh Bhasin

More than six decades after the Sino-Indian War in 1962, border disputes between India and China routinely make the headlines. This leads to the question, what went amiss during the initial years of the India-China relationship? In his new book 'Nehru, Tibet and China', Avtar Singh Bhasin analyses the history of Sino-Indian relations to understand why the bilateral dynamic continues to remain tenuous. Based on years of archival research, the work examines events from 1949 to the Indo-China war in 1962 and its aftermath to better contextualize India-China relations today.

On October 21, we hosted Avtar Singh Bhasin for a discussion on the history, the 1962 India-China war, and the potential future of the India-China relationship. Mr. Bhasin was in conversation with Srinath Raghavan.