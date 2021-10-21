event
Book talk - Nehru, Tibet and China by Avtar Singh Bhasin

Thu. October 21st, 2021
Zoom Webinar

India and the World

More than six decades after the Sino-Indian War in 1962, border disputes between India and China routinely make the headlines. This leads to the question, what went amiss during the initial years of the India-China relationship? In his new book 'Nehru, Tibet and China', Avtar Singh Bhasin analyses the history of Sino-Indian relations to understand why the bilateral dynamic continues to remain tenuous. Based on years of archival research, the work examines events from 1949 to the Indo-China war in 1962 and its aftermath to better contextualize India-China relations today.

On October 21, we hosted Avtar Singh Bhasin for a discussion on the history, the 1962 India-China war, and the potential future of the India-China relationship. Mr. Bhasin was in conversation with Srinath Raghavan.

Foreign PolicySouth AsiaIndiaEast AsiaChina
event speakers

Srinath Raghavan

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Security Studies Program

Srinath Raghavan is a nonresident senior fellow at Carnegie India. His primary research focus is on the contemporary and historical aspects of India’s foreign and security policies.

Avtar Singh Bhasin

Avtar Singh Bhasin retired from the Ministry of External Affairs in 1993 as director historical division after three decades of service. Since retirement, he has taken to academic research. He was senior fellow of the Indian Council of Historical Research and then honorary fellow at the Institute of Contemporary Studies, Nehru Memorial Museum and Library. His area of research has been India's relations with neighbouring countries. He has over the years compiled documents on India's relations with Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal. He published an annual series 'India's Foreign Relations' for the Ministry of External Affairs from 2002 t0 2013. He has also been contributing articles on South Asian affairs in newspapers and journals.