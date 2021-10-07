event

North Africa Faces the Pandemic

Thu. October 7th, 2021
Live Online

Carnegie’s Middle East Program invites you to an online discussion marking the release of a newly published Sada mini-documentary series, “North Africa Faces the Pandemic,” which offers a look into the pandemic’s effect on vulnerable populations in Egypt, Mauritania, Morocco, and Tunisia. 

Acting Sada editor-in-chief Rafiah Al-Talei will provide a short introduction of the project, followed by a screening of a short version of each documentary. Fatima Hadji, Intissar Fakir, Timothy Kaldas, and Intissar Kherigi will comment on the broad socioeconomic effects of the pandemic. Program director and senior Fellow Michele Dunne will moderate. 

North Africa
Rafiah Al Talei

Editor-in-Chief, Sada, Middle East Program

Rafiah Al Talei was the editor-in-chief for Sada in Carnegie’s Middle East Program.

Michele Dunne

Nonresident Scholar, Middle East Program

Michele Dunne was a nonresident scholar in Carnegie’s Middle East Program, where her research focuses on political and economic change in Arab countries, particularly Egypt, as well as U.S. policy in the Middle East.

Intissar Fakir

Fellow, Middle East Program, Editor in Chief, Sada

Intissar Fakir was a fellow and editor in chief of Sada in Carnegie’s Middle East Program.

Fatima Hadji

Fatima Hadji is a senior program officer covering Maghreb programs at the NED. Before joining the NED, she was a senior program officer at the National Democratic Institute where she worked in the Middle East and North Africa division.

Intissar Kherigi

Researcher and PhD student at Sciences Po Paris in Comparative Political Sociology.

Timothy Kaldas

Timothy E. Kaldas is a Policy Fellow at the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy. His research focuses on transitional politics in Egypt, regime survival strategies, and Egyptian political economy and foreign policy.