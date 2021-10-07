Carnegie’s Middle East Program invites you to an online discussion marking the release of a newly published Sada mini-documentary series, “North Africa Faces the Pandemic,” which offers a look into the pandemic’s effect on vulnerable populations in Egypt, Mauritania, Morocco, and Tunisia.

Acting Sada editor-in-chief Rafiah Al-Talei will provide a short introduction of the project, followed by a screening of a short version of each documentary. Fatima Hadji, Intissar Fakir, Timothy Kaldas, and Intissar Kherigi will comment on the broad socioeconomic effects of the pandemic. Program director and senior Fellow Michele Dunne will moderate.