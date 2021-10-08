Potential scenarios for the Iraqi elections

Iraqis will vote on October 10 in the first early elections since the creation of the country’s current political system following the American-led invasion of 2003. The polls, the result of a political crisis that has shaken the country since mass demonstrations broke out in October 2019, take place under a new electoral system ostensibly designed to give better chances to independents. But many see the circumstances as unfavourable for the expression of demands for change as called for by demonstrators, and as favouring dominant political parties wih armed wings and vast financial resources. Yet some believe the elections could bring about some change, giving the current regime more legitimacy.

This webinar examines the elections, how they differ from previous polls, controversies over participation and boycotts, the electoral strategies of the main contenders and the possible outcomes.

It will be held on Friday October 8 from 4:00pm-5:15pm Beirut time.

The discussion will be in Arabic, and viewers can ask questions via the chat functions on Facebook and Youtube.