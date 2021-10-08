event

Potential scenarios for the Iraqi elections

Fri. October 8th, 2021
Iraqis will vote on October 10 in the first early elections since the creation of the country’s current political system following the American-led invasion of 2003. The polls, the result of a political crisis that has shaken the country since mass demonstrations broke out in October 2019, take place under a new electoral system ostensibly designed to give better chances to independents. But many see the circumstances as unfavourable for the expression of demands for change as called for by demonstrators, and as favouring dominant political parties wih armed wings and vast financial resources. Yet some believe the elections could bring about some change, giving the current regime more legitimacy.

This webinar examines the elections, how they differ from previous polls, controversies over participation and boycotts, the electoral strategies of the main contenders and the possible outcomes.

It will be held on Friday October 8 from 4:00pm-5:15pm Beirut time.

The discussion will be in Arabic, and viewers can ask questions via the chat functions on Facebook and Youtube.

Harith Hasan

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Harith Hasan is a nonresident senior fellow at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center, where his research focuses on Iraq, sectarianism, identity politics, religious actors, and state-society relations.

Zeinab Shuker

Zeinab Shuker is an assistant professor of sociology at Sam Houston State University, Texas. Her research interests revolve around comparative global political economy, democracy, climate change, and theory, with special emphasis on the Middle East in general and Iraq in particular.

Ali Taher Alhammood

Ali Taher Alhammood is the Executive Director at the Bayan Center for Planning and Studies

Balsam Mostafa

Balsam Mostafa is the Leverhulme Trust fellow at Warwick Universiy’s Politics and International Studies department