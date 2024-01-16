Harith Hasan is no longer with the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center.

Harith Hasan was a nonresident senior fellow at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center, where his research focuses on Iraq, sectarianism, identity politics, religious actors, and state-society relations.

Hasan is also a researcher at the Arab Center for Researches and Policy Studies in Doha. Hasan holds a PhD in political science from Sant’Anna School for Advanced Studies in Pisa, Italy and an MA in political communication from the University of Leeds. Prior to joining Carnegie, he was a senior research fellow at the Central European University and a co-director for the project, “Striking from the Margins: Religion, State and Disintegration in the Middle East.”

Before that, Hasan was also a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council where he led their Iraq Program, a fellow at the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Studies at Harvard University, and a post-doctoral fellow at Brandeis University.

Hasan has published articles, essays, and papers in both English and Arabic media, including the British Journal of Middle Eastern Studies, Maydan, The Levantine Review, Le Monde Diplomatique (English edition) and others.



