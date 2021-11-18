event
Building BillDesk: In conversation with Ajay Kaushal

Thu. November 18th, 2021
Zoom Webinar

On November 18, we hosted a Town Hall discussion with Ajay Kaushal, co-founder of BillDesk, India's largest electronic payment solutions platform.

The event, titled 'Building BillDesk: In conversation with Ajay Kaushal', is the first in a series that will shed light on stories of industry pioneers from across the country.

Mr. Kaushal was in conversation with Suyash Rai, deputy director & fellow at Carnegie India. The discussion focussed on Mr. Kaushal's journey as a tech-entrepreneur who has revolutionized the digital payments landscape in India.

event speakers

Ajay Kaushal

Ajay Kaushal is the co-founder and director of BillDesk, India’s largest electronic payment solutions platform that enabled over USD 90 billion of digital payments in 2020. ​ Ajay, along with his partners, co-founded BillDesk in 2000. For over a decade, BillDesk has been the leader in driving electronic payments and digital commerce. BillDesk technology and solutions continue to make consumer electronic payments easy and accessible to businesses, merchants, and governments. Prior to setting up BillDesk, Ajay has worked with SBI Capital Markets and Arthur Andersen. ​ Ajay graduated in Electrical Engineering from IIT Madras and was honored with the Distinguished Alumnus Award 2021. He completed his PGDM (MBA) from IIM Lucknow.

Suyash Rai

Fellow, Carnegie India

Suyash Rai was a fellow at Carnegie India. His research focuses on the political economy of economic reforms, and the performance of public institutions in India.