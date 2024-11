On November 12, we hosted the final special edition webinar of our India and the World series, titled 'In conversation with...'.

We hosted Paul Haenle, director at the Carnegie-Tsinghua Center for Global Policy, for a discussion on China's changing approach to global politics, its precarious relations with the United States, and the future of the Belt and Road Initiative. Paul Haenle will be in conversation with Rudra Chaudhuri.