The World Trade Organization (WTO) Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA) has placed trade facilitation initiatives high on the agenda of the governments of the member economies, including India, for meeting the commitments made thereunder.

On November 16, we hosted a webinar on ‘Measuring Trade Facilitation: Evidence from India.’ Sruti Vijayakumar and Vijay Singh Chauhan presented their paper on performance measurement of the ecosystem that handles the cross-border movement of goods, focusing on the period since 2015. This presentation was followed by brief remarks from Abhijit Das, Harsha Vardhana Singh, and Vivek Johri. The seminar will concluded with an open discussion. The discussion was moderated by Suyash Rai.

RELATED CONTENT