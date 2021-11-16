event
Carnegie India

Measuring Trade Facilitation: Evidence from India

Tue. November 16th, 2021
Zoom Webinar

The World Trade Organization (WTO) Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA) has placed trade facilitation initiatives high on the agenda of the governments of the member economies, including India, for meeting the commitments made thereunder.

On November 16, we hosted a webinar on ‘Measuring Trade Facilitation: Evidence from India.’ Sruti Vijayakumar and Vijay Singh Chauhan presented their paper on performance measurement of the ecosystem that handles the cross-border movement of goods, focusing on the period since 2015. This presentation was followed by brief remarks from Abhijit Das, Harsha Vardhana Singh, and Vivek Johri. The seminar will concluded with an open discussion. The discussion was moderated by Suyash Rai.

RELATED CONTENT

EconomySouth AsiaIndia
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Abhijit Das

Abhijit Das is a head and professor at Centre for WTO Studies, Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, Delhi. He has previously worked in UNCTAD India programme during 2005-10. He also contributed substantially in developing India’s negotiating position on issues related to anti-dumping, subsidies and disputes while working as a director in the Trade Policy Division in Commerce Ministry (2000-2005).

Harsha Vardhana Singh

Harsha Vardhana Singh is chairman, IKDHVAJ Advisers LLP. He is also a senior fellow of the Council on Emerging Market Enterprises at Fletcher School, Tufts University, and a non-resident senior fellow at the South Asia Center, Atlantic Council. Previously he was deputy director-general at World Trade Organization for eight years.

Sruti Vijayakumar

Sruti Vijayakumar is deputy commissioner of Customs at the Jawaharlal Nehru Custom House, Nhava Sheva.

Vijay Singh Chauhan

Vijay Singh Chauhan is customs authority for advance rulings, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs

Vivek Johri

Vivek Johri is a member of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs.

Suyash Rai

Fellow, Carnegie India

Suyash Rai was a fellow at Carnegie India. His research focuses on the political economy of economic reforms, and the performance of public institutions in India.