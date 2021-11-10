Reframing Climate Justice: Low-Income Countries and the Energy Transition

Watch the video

The global response to the climate crisis must be fair to be effective. Yet, international climate policies continue to prioritize near-term emissions reductions over broader support for economic development and energy transformation. This approach places disproportionate responsibility on those who did the least to cause the current crisis and risks undermining poverty alleviation, development, and climate resilience—the opposite of justice.

How can development funders and financiers meet the energy needs and priorities of energy-poor low-income countries in ways that strengthen global responses to the climate crisis? Join us for a special event as part of OECD COP26 Virtual Pavilion on climate justice for low-income countries, co-hosted by the OECD Development Centre and the Carnegie Africa Program.