Reframing Climate Justice: Low-Income Countries and the Energy Transition

Wed. November 10th, 2021
The global response to the climate crisis must be fair to be effective. Yet, international climate policies continue to prioritize near-term emissions reductions over broader support for economic development and energy transformation. This approach places disproportionate responsibility on those who did the least to cause the current crisis and risks undermining poverty alleviation, development, and climate resilience—the opposite of justice.  

How can development funders and financiers meet the energy needs and priorities of energy-poor low-income countries in ways that strengthen global responses to the climate crisis? Join us for a special event as part of OECD COP26 Virtual Pavilion on climate justice for low-income countries, co-hosted by the OECD Development Centre and the Carnegie Africa Program. 

Climate ChangeSouthern, Eastern, and Western AfricaNorth America
Zainab Usman

Director, Africa Program

Zainab Usman is a senior fellow and inaugural director of the Africa Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Ragnheidur Elín Árnadóttir

Ragnheidur Elín Árnadóttir is the director of the OECD Development Centre.

Katie Auth

Nonresident Scholar, Africa Program

Katie Auth is a nonresident scholar with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Africa Program.

Stéphane Hallegatte

Stéphane Hallegatte is a senior climate change adviser at the World Bank.

Carlos Lopes

Carlos Lopes is a professor at the Nelson Mandela School of Public Governance at the University of Cape Town.