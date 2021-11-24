On November 24, we hosted a Town Hall discussion with Amit Gupta, co-founder and CEO of Yulu, a technology-driven mobility platform, enabling integrated urban mobility across public and private modes of transport.

The event, titled 'Yulu and the Future of Sustainable Mobility: In Conversation with Amit Gupta', is the second in a series that aims to shed light on stories of industry pioneers from across the country. Mr. Gupta was in conversation with Priyadarshini D., associate fellow with Carnegie India's Technology and Society Program. The discussion focussed on Mr. Gupta's story of building India's first profitable internet unicorn, revolutionizing sustainable transportation, and his journey to becoming an angel investor.

Participants registering for any 'Town Hall' will automatically be registered for the Global Technology Summit, to be held from December 14-16.