Yulu and the Future of Sustainable Mobility: In Conversation with Amit Gupta

Wed. November 24th, 2021
On November 24, we hosted a Town Hall discussion with Amit Gupta, co-founder and CEO of Yulu, a technology-driven mobility platform, enabling integrated urban mobility across public and private modes of transport.

The event, titled 'Yulu and the Future of Sustainable Mobility: In Conversation with Amit Gupta', is the second in a series that aims to shed light on stories of industry pioneers from across the country. Mr. Gupta was in conversation with Priyadarshini D., associate fellow with Carnegie India's Technology and Society Program. The discussion focussed on Mr. Gupta's story of building India's first profitable internet unicorn, revolutionizing sustainable transportation, and his journey to becoming an angel investor.

Amit Gupta is the co-founder and CEO of Yulu. Yulu is a technology-driven mobility platform that enables Integrated Urban Mobility across public and private modes of transport. Prior to starting Yulu, Amit co-founded InMobi which became India’s first profitable internet unicorn. Amit is an active angel investor and has invested in multiple startups across India and the U.S. He graduated from IIT Kanpur and received the prestigious Distinguished Alumni Award for his entrepreneurial ventures.

Former Associate Fellow, Carnegie India

Priyadarshini D. was an associate fellow with Carnegie India’s Technology and Society Program.