Is the U.S. Safer without the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty?

Fri. December 10th, 2021
December 13 marks twenty years since then president George W. Bush announced the U.S. withdrawal from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty—an agreement to limit missile defenses and so moderate the Cold War arms race. Where does the United States find itself two decades later? Have missile defenses made the United States safer or have they sparked new arms races with China and Russia?

Join the Carnegie Endowment for a special conversation featuring Rose Gottemoeller, Stephen J. Hadley, and Tino Cuéllar on U.S. missile defense policy and arms control.

Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar

President, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar is the tenth president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. A former justice of the Supreme Court of California, he has served three U.S. presidential administrations at the White House and in federal agencies, and was the Stanley Morrison Professor at Stanford University, where he held appointments in law, political science, and international affairs and led the university’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies.

Rose Gottemoeller

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Nuclear Policy Program

Rose Gottemoeller is a nonresident senior fellow in Carnegie’s Nuclear Policy Program. She also serves as lecturer at Stanford University’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies and is a research fellow at the Hoover Institution.

Stephen J. J. Hadley

is a principal of Rice, Hadley, Gates & Manuel LLC, an international strategic consulting firm founded with Condoleezza Rice, Robert Gates, and Anja Manuel. Mr. Hadley served for four years as the Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs from 2005 to 2009. From 2001 to 2005, Mr. Hadley was the Assistant to the President and Deputy National Security Advisor, serving under then National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice.