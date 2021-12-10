Is the U.S. Safer without the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty?

December 13 marks twenty years since then president George W. Bush announced the U.S. withdrawal from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty—an agreement to limit missile defenses and so moderate the Cold War arms race. Where does the United States find itself two decades later? Have missile defenses made the United States safer or have they sparked new arms races with China and Russia?



Join the Carnegie Endowment for a special conversation featuring Rose Gottemoeller, Stephen J. Hadley, and Tino Cuéllar on U.S. missile defense policy and arms control.