Carnegie Connects: A Conversation With Brett McGurk

In a recent interview, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan spoke on President Biden’s foreign policy one year into the administration and yet made no mention of the Middle East. What is Biden's foreign policy in the Middle East, a region studded with humanitarian crises and seemingly intractable conflicts that impinge on U.S. interests, from Iran, Israel and Palestine, Lebanon, Libya, Syria, and Yemen. How does the administration define U.S. interests in the region? And where does the Middle East fit in the list of its priorities?

Join Aaron David Miller as he sits down with Brett McGurk, the president’s point person on the Middle East, to discuss these and other issues.