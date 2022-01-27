event

Carnegie Connects: A Conversation With Brett McGurk

Thu. January 27th, 2022
Live Online

Due to a conflict, this event has been postponed to a later date. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Stay tuned for information on the new date!

In a recent interview, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan spoke on President Biden’s foreign policy one year into the administration and yet made no mention of the Middle East. What is Biden's foreign policy in the Middle East, a region studded with humanitarian crises and seemingly intractable conflicts that impinge on U.S. interests, from Iran, Israel and Palestine, Lebanon, Libya, Syria, and Yemen. How does the administration define U.S. interests in the region? And where does the Middle East fit in the list of its priorities?

Join Aaron David Miller as he sits down with Brett McGurk, the president’s point person on the Middle East, to discuss these and other issues.

Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.

Brett H. McGurk

Brett H. McGurk is deputy assistant to the president and the coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa at the White House National Security Council.