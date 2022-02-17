event

The Middle East's Climate Change Wake-Up

Thu. February 17th, 2022
Live Online

In the Middle East, climate change poses an unchecked threat as it sharpens socioeconomic inequalities and further jeopardizes the plight of vulnerable communities already challenged by poor governance, water shortages, and conflict-induced displacement. While some Middle East governments have been proactive in the transition to renewable energy, there is still much more they can and should do to adapt to the far-reaching effects of climate change through better governance and inclusion.  

Join a panel of distinguished scholars for a wide-ranging discussion on the cascading impacts of climate change in the Middle East and how governments and citizens can prepare.

This event is made possible through a generous grant from the Henry Luce Foundation.

event speakers

Frederic Wehrey

Senior Fellow, Middle East Program

Frederic Wehrey is a senior fellow in the Middle East Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where his research focuses on governance, conflict, and security in Libya, North Africa, and the Persian Gulf.

Olivia Lazard

Nonresident Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Lazard is a nonresident fellow at Carnegie Europe. Her research focuses on the geopolitics of climate, the transition ushered by climate change, and the risks of conflict and fragility associated to climate change and environmental collapse.

Mayesha Alam

Vice President of Research at Foreign Policy

Dr. Mayesha Alam is an expert on conflict, climate change, and gender currently serving as vice president of research at Foreign Policy where she oversees the team of FP Analytics, the independent research and advisory division, and leads research development. She previously helped to establish the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security and served as its deputy director.

Manal Shehabi

Manal Shehabi is an associate faculty member of the Faculty of Asian and Middle Eastern Studies at the University of Oxford and the founding director of SHEER Research and Advisory Lt. She is also a research associate at the Economic Research Forum and a member of the Institute for Climate, Energy & Disaster Solutions at the Australian National University. Her work examines the intersection of economic, energy, and climate sustainability and policy in developing resource economies, focusing on the Middle East and North Africa. Among others, she is an expert with the UNFCCC and addressed, by invitation, COP28’s First Annual High-Level Ministerial Round Table on Just Transition, to help guide the Just Transition Work Programme. She is also a consultant to the International Energy Agency and is the Publish What You Pay (PWYP) MENA Just Energy Transition Working Group Consultant.