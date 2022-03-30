event

Carnegie Connects: A Conversation on the War in Ukraine with Clarissa Ward

Wed. March 30th, 2022
Live Online

Truth is said to be the first casualty of war, leaving journalists to play an indispensable role on the front lines and convey the grim reality of conflict. In the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, journalists provide constant coverage at great risk to themselves—and sometimes with tragic consequences.

Join Aaron David Miller as he sits down with CNN’s senior international correspondent and veteran journalist Clarissa Ward to discuss the war in Ukraine and the challenges of wartime reporting.

Political ReformDemocracySecurityMilitaryForeign PolicyNorth AmericaUnited StatesRussiaEastern EuropeUkraine
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.

Clarissa Ward

Chief International Correspondent, CNN

Clarissa Ward is CNN’s chief international correspondent and author of On All Fronts: The Education of a Journalist.