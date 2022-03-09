Russia’s Attempted Invasion of Ukraine: The Changing Geopolitics

As Russian forces press forward in Ukraine, it is clear that conventional approaches to contemporary geopolitics need to be revisited. Germany’s decision to re-arm, the United Kingdom and Europe’s military support to Ukraine, and Russia’s growing dependence on China demands a rethink of Indo-Pacific's approach to security.

On March 9, we hosted an India and the World wherein Lawrence Freedman, Srinath Raghavan, and Rudra Chaudhuri assessed the impact of the conflict in Ukraine on international politics. They breakdown the war’s effect on European security, broader strategies in the Indo-Pacific, and where India stands.