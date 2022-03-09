event
Carnegie India

Russia’s Attempted Invasion of Ukraine: The Changing Geopolitics

Wed. March 9th, 2022
Zoom Webinar

As Russian forces press forward in Ukraine, it is clear that conventional approaches to contemporary geopolitics need to be revisited. Germany’s decision to re-arm, the United Kingdom and Europe’s military support to Ukraine, and Russia’s growing dependence on China demands a rethink of Indo-Pacific's approach to security.

On March 9, we hosted an India and the World wherein Lawrence Freedman, Srinath Raghavan, and Rudra Chaudhuri assessed the impact of the conflict in Ukraine on international politics. They breakdown the war’s effect on European security, broader strategies in the Indo-Pacific, and where India stands.

Foreign PolicyUnited StatesSouth AsiaIndiaEuropeRussia
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Lawrence Freedman

Sir Lawrence Freedman is emeritus professor of War Studies, King's College London. He was professor of War Studies from 1982 to 2014 and vice-principal from 2003 to 2013. Before joining King's he held research appointments at Nuffield College Oxford, the International Institute for Strategic Studies and the Royal Institute of International Affairs. Elected a fellow of the British Academy in 1995, he was appointed official historian of the Falklands Campaign in 1997. In June 2009 he was appointed to serve as a member of the official inquiry into Britain and the 2003 Iraq War. He has written on international history, strategic theory and nuclear weapons issues, as well as commenting on current security issues. Among his recent books are Strategy: A History (2013), The Future of War: A History (2017), and Ukraine and the Art of Strategy (2019). In September he will publish Command: The Politics of Military Operations from Korea to Afghanistan.

Srinath Raghavan

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Security Studies Program

Srinath Raghavan is a nonresident senior fellow at Carnegie India. His primary research focus is on the contemporary and historical aspects of India’s foreign and security policies.

Rudra Chaudhuri

Director, Carnegie India

Rudra Chaudhuri is the director of Carnegie India. His research focuses on the diplomatic history of South Asia, contemporary security issues, and the important role of emerging technologies and digital public infrastructure in diplomacy, statecraft, and development. He and his team at Carnegie India chair and convene the Global Technology Summit, co-hosted with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.