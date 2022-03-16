Silicon Valley-Japan Collaborations as a Pillar of U.S.-Japan Relations

A central focus of the January 21, 2022, virtual summit between President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was a mutual commitment to strengthening economic ties—pledging enhanced cooperation in technology development, supply chain systems, and standard setting. But much of this cooperation will take place in the private sector where Silicon Valley is already ground zero for a wide range of U.S.-Japan collaborations.

Join Carnegie scholar Kenji Kushida, World Innovation Lab’s Gen Isayama, and Komatsu’s Aki Tabata as they discuss how Japanese companies are harnessing the Silicon Valley ecosystem—and vice versa—for mutual benefit and how the United States and Japan can learn from these new relationships to enhance future collaboration.