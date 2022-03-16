event

Silicon Valley-Japan Collaborations as a Pillar of U.S.-Japan Relations

Wed. March 16th, 2022
Live Online

A central focus of the January 21, 2022, virtual summit between President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was a mutual commitment to strengthening economic ties—pledging enhanced cooperation in technology development, supply chain systems, and standard setting. But much of this cooperation will take place in the private sector where Silicon Valley is already ground zero for a wide range of U.S.-Japan collaborations.

Join Carnegie scholar Kenji Kushida, World Innovation Lab’s Gen Isayama, and Komatsu’s Aki Tabata as they discuss how Japanese companies are harnessing the Silicon Valley ecosystem—and vice versa—for mutual benefit and how the United States and Japan can learn from these new relationships to enhance future collaboration.

event speakers

Kenji Kushida

Senior Fellow, Asia Program

Kenji E. Kushida is a senior fellow for Japan studies in Carnegie’s Asia Program, directing research on Japan, including a new Japan-Silicon Valley Innovation Initiative at Carnegie.

Gen Isayama

Gen Isayama is general partner, CEO, and co-founder of World Innovation Lab, a venture capital firm based in Palo Alto and Tokyo where he oversees global Investment strategy as well as corporate innovation and business creation practices.

Aki Tabata

Aki Tabata is general manager of the Technology Innovation and Planning Agency at Komatsu, Ltd. where she oversees a department dedicated to promoting open innovation.