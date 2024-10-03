Japan is more innovative than commonly understood, and more global than often given credit for. Too often the narrative for Japan is that it lacks the capability to innovate effectively in its several “lost decades,” and that it is still fundamentally closed. While this captures some of Japan’s reality, there are also substantial areas where Japan is both innovative and global, and where Japan can serve as a model for elsewhere. Both Japan and other countries will be better off with a more accurate framing and narrative about how Japan is evolving and how it can partner with other countries in mutually beneficial ways. Kenji Kushida’s research under the “Innovative Japan, Global Japan” umbrella focuses primarily on technology and political economy-related topics.