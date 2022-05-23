Wahhabism and the World: Understanding Saudi Arabia’s Global Influence on Islam

Saudi religious affairs have long had implications beyond the kingdom’s borders. Over decades and throughout the Muslim world, religious leaders have promoted a specific Saudi version of Islam that has become known as Wahhabism. Now that the Saudi government is overhauling religious affairs at home, how will contemporary changes inside the kingdom reverberate in its network beyond its borders?



Join the Carnegie Middle East Program to discuss an in-depth study of how Saudi Arabia’s religious sector continues to influence Islam across the globe. The event will feature Peter Mandaville, editor of Wahhabism and the World, and contributing author Stéphane Lacroix, for a critical discussion of the book’s main findings and potential policy recommendations. Yasmine Farouk will moderate the discussion.

