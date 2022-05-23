event

Wahhabism and the World: Understanding Saudi Arabia’s Global Influence on Islam

Mon. May 23rd, 2022
Live Online

Saudi religious affairs have long had implications beyond the kingdom’s borders. Over decades and throughout the Muslim world, religious leaders have promoted a specific Saudi version of Islam that has become known as Wahhabism. Now that the Saudi government is overhauling religious affairs at home, how will contemporary changes inside the kingdom reverberate in its network beyond its borders?
 
Join the Carnegie Middle East Program to discuss an in-depth study of how Saudi Arabia’s religious sector continues to influence Islam across the globe. The event will feature Peter Mandaville, editor of Wahhabism and the World, and contributing author Stéphane Lacroix, for a critical discussion of the book’s main findings and potential policy recommendations. Yasmine Farouk will moderate the discussion.  
 

Global GovernanceReligionMiddle EastSaudi Arabia
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Yasmine Farouk

Nonresident Scholar, Middle East Program

Yasmine Farouk was a nonresident scholar in the Middle East Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Peter Mandaville

Moderator: Peter Mandaville is a professor of international affairs in the Schar School of Policy and Government and co-director of the Ali Vural Ak Center for Global Islamic Studies at George Mason University.

Stéphane Lacroix

Stéphane Lacroix is an associate professor at the Paris School of International Affairs (PSIA) of Sciences Po and a researcher at the Centre for International Studies and Research.