Discord or Collaboration? The Stakes in Biden’s Upcoming Visit to Europe

Fri. June 24th, 2022
Virtual Event

President Biden will hit the ground in Europe next week with a packed schedule that includes G7 and NATO summits amid mounting global economic tumult and an unpredictable war in Ukraine. Can he use this trip to shore up support for his global agenda while also strengthening his popularity back home? Who and what might stand in the way? Join Chris Chivvis for a discussion with Rose Gottemoeller and Charlie Kupchan on the promises and pitfalls Biden faces in his upcoming travel to Europe.

For a review of this conversation and more, check out Why It’s Crucial That the G7 and NATO Summits Are Back-to-Back.

Christopher S. Chivvis

Senior Fellow and Director, American Statecraft Program

Christopher S. Chivvis is the director of the American Statecraft Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Rose Gottemoeller

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Nuclear Policy Program

Rose Gottemoeller is a nonresident senior fellow in Carnegie’s Nuclear Policy Program. She also serves as lecturer at Stanford University’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies and is a research fellow at the Hoover Institution.

Charles Kupchan

Charles Kupchan is a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) and professor of International Affairs at Georgetown University in the Walsh School of Foreign Service and Department of Government.