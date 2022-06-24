Discord or Collaboration? The Stakes in Biden’s Upcoming Visit to Europe

President Biden will hit the ground in Europe next week with a packed schedule that includes G7 and NATO summits amid mounting global economic tumult and an unpredictable war in Ukraine. Can he use this trip to shore up support for his global agenda while also strengthening his popularity back home? Who and what might stand in the way? Join Chris Chivvis for a discussion with Rose Gottemoeller and Charlie Kupchan on the promises and pitfalls Biden faces in his upcoming travel to Europe.

For a review of this conversation and more, check out Why It’s Crucial That the G7 and NATO Summits Are Back-to-Back.