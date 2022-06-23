The Political Crisis in Iraq: Any Hope for Change?

Since parliamentary elections last October, Iraq has been embroiled in a deep political crisis, which reached a climax after the resignation in June of the largest Shia bloc in parliament, that of Muqtada al-Sadr. The election results, which came after years of political and social instability, were not reflected in the makeup of a new government, as representatives of pro-Iran militias disputed the election results in order to remain in power.

How will the mass resignation of the Sadr bloc impact Iraq’s political process? Is change possible through political institutions when political parties also retain military power? Will these resignations from parliament pave the way for the return of the protest movement, as a new government is formed?

Join us on Thursday, June 23 from 16:00 till 17:30 Beirut time (09:00 till 10:30 EDT) for a panel discussion on the topic with Akeel Abbas, Marsin Al Shamary, Mohanad Hage Ali, Harith Hassan and Zeinab Shuker. The discussion will be held in English and will be livestreamed on YouTube and Facebook.

Viewers may submit their questions using the live chat feature on Facebook and YouTube during the event. For more information, please contact Josiane Matar at josiane.matar@carnegie-mec.org.