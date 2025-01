America’s role in the world has evolved from colony to superpower in its nearly 250 year history. What does this history tell us about America’s role in the world today and how it might change in the future?

Join Carnegie’s American Statecraft Program for a conversation with esteemed scholar Michael Mandelbaum on his new book, The Four Ages of American Foreign Policy, moderated by the director of Carnegie’s American Statecraft program, Chris Chivvis.