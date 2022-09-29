event

Brazil's Choice

Thu. September 29th, 2022
Live Online

Brazil’s October 2 elections present the country with a dramatic choice between incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro and former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. What has the presidential campaign revealed about the changes Bolsonaro’s presidency has wrought? What are the most likely scenarios for Brazil post-election? Will Brazil’s democracy find a path toward renovation and stabilty? 

Join us to hear three top Brazilian experts probe these and other essential questions about the state of Brazilian politics on the eve of these critical elections.

event speakers

Maria Hermínia Tavares de Almeida

Maria Hermínia Tavares de Almeida is a senior researcher at Centro Brasileiro de Análise e Planejamento (CEBRAP), retired professor of political science, and former dean of the Institute of International Relations at the University of São Paulo (2009-2013). Tavares is presently a member of the D. Paulo Evaristo Arns Commission for Protection of Human Rights – Arns Commission.

Thomas Carothers

Harvey V. Fineberg Chair for Democracy Studies; Director, Democracy, Conflict and Governance Program

Thomas Carothers, director of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, is a leading expert on comparative democratization and international support for democracy.

Matias Spektor

Nonresident Scholar, Sustainability, Climate, and Geopolitics Program

Matias Spektor was a nonresident scholar affiliated with the Sustainability, Climate, and Geopolitics Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Oliver Stuenkel

Visiting Scholar, Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program

Oliver Stuenkel is an associate professor at the School of International Relations at Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV) in São Paulo, Brazil. He is also a visiting scholar affiliated with the Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.