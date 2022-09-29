Brazil's Choice

Brazil’s October 2 elections present the country with a dramatic choice between incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro and former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. What has the presidential campaign revealed about the changes Bolsonaro’s presidency has wrought? What are the most likely scenarios for Brazil post-election? Will Brazil’s democracy find a path toward renovation and stabilty?

Join us to hear three top Brazilian experts probe these and other essential questions about the state of Brazilian politics on the eve of these critical elections.