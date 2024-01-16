Matias Spektor is founder and full professor at the School of International Relations at FGV in Brazil. He specializes in climate change politics, political violence, transnational repression, and international security in Latin America. He is the author of a series of books on U.S. policy toward the region in general and Brazil in particular, including Kissinger and Brazil (2009), 18 Days (2014), and The Origins of Nuclear Cooperation (2015).

Dr. Spektor has for a decade helped develop the team, the community, and the resources to create a major hub for research and teaching at the School of International Relations at FGV, a leading school in Brazil. His academic research has been supported by the Hewlett Foundation, the MacArthur Foundation, the Stanton Foundation, the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung, the Carnegie Corporation of New York, and the National Research Council of Brazil, among others. He has held visiting fellowships at the LSE, King’s College London, the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, and the Council on Foreign Relations.



Dr. Spektor is a regular commentator on the politics and foreign affairs of Latin America and the developing world through outlets such as the New York Times, the Financial Times, and Foreign Affairs. In the period 2012-19, he was foreign policy columnist at Folha de S. Paulo, Brazil’s leading broadsheet. Before joining academia, he worked for the United Nations.