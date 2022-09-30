event

How Korea and India Are Creating New Data Policies and Models

Fri. September 30th, 2022
Live Online

Many argue that a stark contest between democracy and autocracy will shape the governance of technology and data. But two Asian democracies, India and Korea, are carving out distinctive paths on data policy separate from Western and Chinese models. An exciting new Carnegie volume explores how these two vital Asian players are harnessing the power of data and accelerating the digital transformation. Both countries offer innovative methods for private sector data collection, the regulation of cross-border data flows, and more.

Join Carnegie as the experts compare these countries’ distinctive approaches and illustrate how digital policy is being shaped outside of Washington, Brussels, and Beijing.

Evan A. Feigenbaum

Vice President for Studies, Acting Director, Carnegie China

Evan A. Feigenbaum is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he oversees its work in Washington, Beijing, New Delhi, and Singapore on a dynamic region encompassing both East Asia and South Asia. He served twice as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State and advised two Secretaries of State and a former Treasury Secretary on Asia.

Michael R. Nelson

Senior Fellow, Asia Program

Mike Nelson is a senior fellow in the Carnegie Asia Program. He studies the implications of emerging technologies, including digital technologies, biotechnology, and artificial intelligence.

Rahul Matthan

Partner, Trilegal

Rahul Matthan is a partner with Trilegal and heads the technology practice of the firm. He has played an increasingly active role in helping shape technology policy in India. He is the author of Privacy 3.0: Unlocking Our Data-Driven Future and The Third Way: India’s Revolutionary Approach to Data Governance. He speaks regularly on the intersection between technology, society, and the law and writes a weekly column on these issues in the Mint. He is currently the DPI advisor to the Ministry of Finance.

Kyung Sin "KS" Park

Kyung Sin “KS” Park is a professor of law at Korea University. He served as a commissioner at the Korea Communication Standards Commission, a presidentially appointed internet content regulation body, and as a member of the National Media Commission, an advisory body to the National Assembly of Korea.

Lorrayne Porciuncula

Lorrayne Porciuncula is the co-founder and executive director of the Datasphere Initiative. She is an internationalist and economist, with over 10 years of professional and academic experience in digital and telecommunications policy.

Stefaan G. Verhulst

Stefaan G. Verhulst is co-founder, chief of R&D, and director of the data program of the Governance Laboratory (The GovLab), where he is building an action-research foundation on how to transform governance using advances in science, data, and technology.

Naomi Wilson

Naomi Wilson is vice president of Asia and Global Trade Policy at the Information Technology Industry Council where she leads advocacy on areas including U.S.-China policy, export controls, and digital policy.