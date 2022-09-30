How Korea and India Are Creating New Data Policies and Models

Many argue that a stark contest between democracy and autocracy will shape the governance of technology and data. But two Asian democracies, India and Korea, are carving out distinctive paths on data policy separate from Western and Chinese models. An exciting new Carnegie volume explores how these two vital Asian players are harnessing the power of data and accelerating the digital transformation. Both countries offer innovative methods for private sector data collection, the regulation of cross-border data flows, and more.

Join Carnegie as the experts compare these countries’ distinctive approaches and illustrate how digital policy is being shaped outside of Washington, Brussels, and Beijing.