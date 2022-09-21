REQUIRED IMAGE

Carnegie India

In Conversation with Tino Cuéllar

Wed. September 21st, 2022
New Delhi

We hosted Tino Cuéllar, President of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, for a discussion with Rudra Chaudhuri, Director of Carnegie India, on the state of American politics, the future of technology, and the changing global order
Foreign PolicySouth AsiaIndia
Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar

President, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar is the tenth president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. A former justice of the Supreme Court of California, he has served three U.S. presidential administrations at the White House and in federal agencies, and was the Stanley Morrison Professor at Stanford University, where he held appointments in law, political science, and international affairs and led the university’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies.

Rudra Chaudhuri

Director, Carnegie India

Rudra Chaudhuri is the director of Carnegie India. His research focuses on the diplomatic history of South Asia, contemporary security issues, and the important role of emerging technologies and digital public infrastructure in diplomacy, statecraft, and development. He and his team at Carnegie India chair and convene the Global Technology Summit, co-hosted with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.