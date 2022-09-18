Ocean Nations: The 2nd Annual Indo-Pacific Islands Dialogue

Join us for our second year as we continue to highlight voices from island nations and examine the impact of issues like climate change, maritime security, and resilient infrastructure on the geopolitical landscape in the Indian and Pacific Oceans. Key leaders from island nations, global scholars, and high-level security experts will gather to discuss how nations pursue their interests and respond to resulting security challenges in today’s increasingly complex world.

Agenda

Sunday, September 18, 2022

Opening Remarks Evan A. Feigenbaum , Vice President for Studies, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

, Vice President for Studies, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace Atsushi Sunami , President, Sasakawa Peace Foundation

, President, Sasakawa Peace Foundation Yoko Kamikawa, Member of House of Representatives, Japan

Ministerial Conversation: Africa in the Indian Ocean Policy discussions on Africa often focus on challenges within the continent, but Africa’s eastern coast and islands in the Indian Ocean have a significant impact on trade, security, and climate policy in the Indo-Pacific. How do African islands such as Madagascar view the Indo-Pacific, and what are the concerns and priorities in the western Indian Ocean? How does the continent's link to the Indo-Pacific shape geopolitics in the larger arena? EvavRajaonarison , Chief of Staff, Minstry of Foreign Affairs, Madagascar (on behalf of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Madagascar)

, Chief of Staff, Minstry of Foreign Affairs, Madagascar (on behalf of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Madagascar) Moderator: Zainab Usman, Senior Fellow and Director, Africa Program, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace Watch Now

Geopolitics of the Indo-Pacific: An Island Perspective The Indo-Pacific is the new geopolitical theater. This expansive region has become the stage for today’s most critical geopolitical maneuvering of the world’s great powers. What is the island perspective on the geopolitical developments in the Indo-Pacific? How do island nations in these two oceans navigate the complex geopolitics, and what are island priorities in this new strategic geography? Satyendra Prasad , Ambassador & Permanent Representative of Fiji to the United Nations

, Ambassador & Permanent Representative of Fiji to the United Nations Nilanthi Samaranayake , Director of Strategy and Policy Analysis Program, Center for Naval Analyses

, Director of Strategy and Policy Analysis Program, Center for Naval Analyses Moderator: Darshana M. Baruah, Fellow, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace Watch Now

Keynote address: Abdulla Shahid President of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maldives Watch Now

Monday, September 19, 2022

Keynote address: Siaosi Sovaleni Prime Minister, Kingdom of Tonga Moderator: Evan A. Feigenbaum, Vice President for Studies, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace Watch Now

Climate and Maritime Security Climate change is one of the most pressing security concerns in the Indo-Pacific: the crisis not only threatens island nations’ stability, but also their very existence. Is there consensus among islands and bigger neighbors on climate change as a security threat? How do the differences in security conceptions affect collaboration and the approach to climate change and maritime security in the Indo-Pacific? Odo Tevi , Ambassador & Permanent Representative of Vanuatu to the United Nations

, Ambassador & Permanent Representative of Vanuatu to the United Nations Anna Powles , Senior Lecturer, Massey University, New Zealand

, Senior Lecturer, Massey University, New Zealand Tarcisius Kabutaulaka , Associate Professor, University of Hawaiʻi

, Associate Professor, University of Hawaiʻi Moderator: Darshana M. Baruah, Fellow, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace Watch Now

Fireside Chat—Developments in the Pacific: A View from Australia Paul Myler, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of Australia Watch Now

Japan’s Engagement with the Pacific Islands Hideyuki Shiozawa, Senior Program Officer, Pacific Island Nations Program Team, Sasakawa Peace Foundation

Special Address: Gustav Aitaro Foreign Minister, Republic of Palau Moderator: Hideyuki Shiozawa, Senior Program Officer, Pacific Island Nations Program Team, Sasakawa Peace Foundation Watch Now

Accessibility to Climate and Development Finance While climate change is a global problem, island nations in the Indo-Pacific face an especially urgent threat from global rising temperatures. Multinational, national, and regional initiatives have offered climate finance and sustainable development solutions to island nations—but these offers come with challenges that result in unmet needs. Though there are various initiatives offering climate and development finance, is it accessible by island nations in the Indo-Pacific? What are the regulatory frameworks that challenge accessibility to climate and development finance and how can island nations address them? Angelique Pouponneau , Policy Advisor, Alliance of Small Island States

, Policy Advisor, Alliance of Small Island States Hiroyuki Suzuki , Chief Representative, Japan Bank for International Cooperation, Washington Office

, Chief Representative, Japan Bank for International Cooperation, Washington Office Moderator: Suzanne Puanani Vares-Lum, President, East-West Center Watch Now

Closing Plenary: U.S. View on Islands in the Indo-Pacific Kurt Campbell, Deputy Assistant to the President, Coordinator for the Indo-Pacific for the U.S. National Security Council Watch Now

Closing Remarks Darshana M. Baruah , Fellow, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

, Fellow, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace Hideyuki Shiozawa, Senior Program Officer, Pacific Island Nations Program Team, Sasakawa Peace Foundation

