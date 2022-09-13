event

Tackling Climate: A Conversation With David Wallace Wells

Tue. September 13th, 2022
Live Online

Climate change is reaching its breaking point—the devastating consequences are already apparent, escalating in frequency and impact. From wildfires to deadly heat waves, rising seas, historic floods, and a shrinking Arctic, the human impact on climate transcends borders and threatens our modern life. Latest assessments are clear: climate change cannot be ignored.

What must world leaders do to ensure that we can survive the climate crisis as we simultaneously manage the exponential disasters resulting from climate negligence? How can the United States, China, and Europe—the biggest CO2 emitters—effectively make the dramatic change necessary to reduce their disproportionate impacts on the emergency? And what’s at stake if we can’t move fast enough to prevent further escalation?

Join Carnegie for a special conversation on the climate crisis featuring New York Times writer David Wallace-Wells and Carnegie President Tino Cuéllar on the state of the climate crisis and the fight to preserve our future.

 
Climate ChangeGlobal GovernanceNorth AmericaUnited States
event speakers

Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar

President, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar is the tenth president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. A former justice of the Supreme Court of California, he has served three U.S. presidential administrations at the White House and in federal agencies, and was the Stanley Morrison Professor at Stanford University, where he held appointments in law, political science, and international affairs and led the university’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies.

David Wallace-Wells

David Wallace-Wells is a writer for the New York Times Opinion and a columnist for the New York Times Magazine. Wallace-Wells is the author of The Uninhabitable Earth.