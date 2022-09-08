event

Why States Struggle to Develop a Military Cyber-Force: A Conversation with Max Smeets

Thu. September 8th, 2022
Washington, DC and Online

Cyberspace has long been touted as a revolutionary domain of warfare that will disrupt balances of power and force a rethink of military strategy. Yet while dozens of states now have cyber commands, only a few nations carry out the most significant operations. And even these top players strain to turn cyber capabilities into battlefield victories, as Russia has found in Ukraine. Has a fascination with cyber strategy obscured the stubborn fact of cyber incapacity?

Join us for a timely conversation with Max Smeets on his new book, No Shortcuts: Why States Struggle to Develop a Military Cyber-Force, moderated by Carnegie senior fellow Jon Bateman.

TechnologyIran
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Max Smeets

Max Smeets is a senior researcher at the Center for Security Studies (CSS) at ETH Zurich and director of the European Cyber Conflict Research Initiative. He is the author of the book No Shortcuts: Why States Struggle to Develop a Military Cyber-Force and has published widely on cyber statecraft, strategy and risk.

Jon Bateman

Jon Bateman

Senior Fellow and Co-Director, Technology and International Affairs Program

Jon Bateman is a senior fellow and co-director of the Technology and International Affairs Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.