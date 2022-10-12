Economies in the Middle East and North Africa face significant challenges as they grapple with the impact of COVID-19, past and present conflict, and intensifying climate change. Yet these challenges present the opportunity to build new social contracts and transform existing economic models—creating more jobs, lifting growth, and ensuring the benefits of economic development can be enjoyed by all across their societies. What is required to build these new economic frameworks? How can states prioritize inclusive growth in this transformation?

Join Carnegie and the International Monetary Fund for a special event to mark the IMF’s upcoming publication, Promoting Inclusive Growth in the Middle East and North Africa: Challenges and Opportunities in a Post-Pandemic World.

A breakfast reception will be held at 8:30 a.m. before the event.