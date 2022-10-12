event

Inclusive Growth in the Middle East and North Africa

Wed. October 12th, 2022
In Person, Washington, DC, and Live Online

Economies in the Middle East and North Africa face significant challenges as they grapple with the impact of COVID-19, past and present conflict, and intensifying climate change. Yet these challenges present the opportunity to build new social contracts and transform existing economic models—creating more jobs, lifting growth, and ensuring the benefits of economic development can be enjoyed by all across their societies. What is required to build these new economic frameworks? How can states prioritize inclusive growth in this transformation?

Join Carnegie and the International Monetary Fund for a special event to mark the IMF’s upcoming publication, Promoting Inclusive Growth in the Middle East and North Africa: Challenges and Opportunities in a Post-Pandemic World.

event speakers

Nur Arafeh

Fellow, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Nur Arafeh is a fellow at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center, where she is co-leading the program on the political economy of the MENA region. Her research focuses on the political economy of reconstruction, private sector development, business-state relations, food insecurity, and peacebuilding strategies.

Rania Al-Mashat

Dr. Rania Al Mashat is Egypt’s minister of international cooperation since December 2019, and previously served as the country’s first female minister of tourism. Prior to that, she was advisor to the chief economist of the International Monetary Fund in Washington, DC.

Jihad Azour

IMF

Mr. Jihad Azour is the Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the International Monetary Fund where he oversees the Fund’s work in the Middle East, North Africa, Central Asia and Caucasus.

Laura Ripani

Laura Ripani is the head of the Inter-American Development Bank's Labor Markets Division. Laura specializes in the area of the future of work, with a particular interest in improving opportunities for women and youth.

Masood Ahmed

International Monetary Fund

Masood Ahmed is president of the Center for Global Development. He joined the Center in January 2017, capping a 35-year career driving economic development policy initiatives relating to debt, aid effectiveness, trade, and global economic prospects at major international institutions including the IMF, World Bank, and DFID.