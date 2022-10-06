Localization and China’s Tech Success on Two Continents

Many in the West, especially Washington, argue that China extends its global influence by exporting and imposing its developmental model on other countries. Yet many in the Global South have successfully pushed Chinese firms to provide more of the technology goods and services they crave for their own development. But despite skills-transfer programs and, in some cases, value-added manufacturing, these Chinese localization strategies have actually delivered mixed returns to local economies without any meaningful capacity building or technology transfer.

Join Carnegie for a conversation about how local players have fared in three Middle Eastern and Southeast Asian countries—Algeria, Egypt, and Indonesia—in pushing Chinese technology firms to meet their developmental needs.

The panelists’ publications are part of a multiyear China Local/Global project at Carnegie that explores Chinese adaptation strategies in seven regions of the world, from Latin America to North Africa and Southeast Asia.