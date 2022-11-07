event

Digitally Transforming Japan: A Conversation With Former Digital Minister Karen Makishima

Mon. November 7th, 2022
Live Online

Established on September 1, 2021, Japan’s Digital Agency has already taken critical, concrete steps towards creating a basis for much-needed productivity enhancements using digital tools and embedding Japan more solidly in global IT infrastructure. Located in a brand new, commercial building outside the Kasumigaseki area, the agency began with approximately a third of its over 600 employees from the private sector to create a new organizational and working culture. It selected global IT firms to provide "government cloud" services, aiming to integrate fragmented local and central government IT services. In COVID times, it quickly rolled out a nationwide database and app for confirming the vaccination status of the population and is poised to take on more ambitious goals such as expanding the use of the My Number system by the Japanese population.

In this conversation, we will hear from former minister Makishima about how Japan's Digital Agency is spearheading the country's digital transformation and what challenges might lie ahead.

This event is cosponsored by the the Japan Program at Stanford University's Shorenstein Asia-Pacific Research Center.

 
Karen Makishima

Karen Makishima is a member of the House of Representatives in Japan from the Kanagawa 17th district since 2012. She previously served as the minister for digital, minister in charge of administrative reform, minister of state for regulatory reform, and minister of state in charge of affairs concerning the Cybersecurity Strategic Headquarters.

Kenji Kushida

Senior Fellow, Asia Program

Kenji E. Kushida is a senior fellow for Japan studies in Carnegie’s Asia Program, directing research on Japan, including a new Japan-Silicon Valley Innovation Initiative at Carnegie.

Kiyoteru Tsutsui

Kiyoteru Tsutsui is the Henri H. and Tomoye Takahashi professor, professor of sociology, senior fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, and deputy director of the Walter H. Shorenstein Asia-Pacific Research Center, where he is also director of the Japan Program.