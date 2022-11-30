event
Carnegie Europe

Europe’s Two-Way Mirror: Perspectives From the Global South

Wed. November 30th, 2022
Renaissance Hotel

The mismatch between how the EU perceives its international role and how it is viewed abroad is glaring at times. Whereas the union sees itself as a champion of multilateralism and a generous donor, those in the Global South frequently criticize the EU as being hypocritical, self-serving, and post-colonial.

Such perceptions of the bloc vary depending on a given country’s history as well as its geographic, economic, and cultural proximity to the EU. A better understanding of these nuances and how the Global South views the world will serve Europe as it seeks to increase global cooperation to manage the climate crisis, migration, security threats, and pandemics.

Carnegie Europe is delighted to invite you to a public event to discuss the findings of its recent report, entitled The Southern Mirror: Reflections on Europe From the Global South, in which seven non-European authors reflect on the ways the EU cooperates with—and is perceived in—the Global South.

The panel will feature ‘Funmi Olonisakin and Oliver Stuenkel. Steven Everts, senior advisor on strategy and communications at the EEAS, will serve as a discussant and Rosa Balfour will moderate.

A light lunch reception will follow the event.

This event will take place in a hybrid form. Online participants can submit a question for the event using the YouTube chat, emailing brussels@ceip.org, or tweeting at us @Carnegie_Europe.

Carnegie Europe is grateful to the Open Society European Policy Institute for its support of this project.

EconomyClimate ChangeSecurityForeign PolicyGlobal GovernanceMigrationNorth AmericaSouth AmericaNorth AfricaSouthern, Eastern, and Western AfricaMiddle EastAsia
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

‘Funmi Olonisakin

'Funmi Olonisakin is vice president of International, Engagement and Service at King’s College London. She is also professor of Security, Leadership and Development at the African Leadership Centre in the School of Global Affairs at King’s.

Oliver Stuenkel

Visiting Scholar, Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program

Oliver Stuenkel is an associate professor at the School of International Relations at Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV) in São Paulo, Brazil. He is also a visiting scholar affiliated with the Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Rosa Balfour

Director, Carnegie Europe

Dr Rosa Balfour is director of Carnegie Europe. Her fields of expertise include European politics, institutions, and foreign and security policy. Her current research focuses on the relationship between domestic politics and Europe’s global role.