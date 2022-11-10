What To Expect from Biden at COP27, ASEAN, and G20 Summits

President Biden is about to depart on a trip with an ambitious itinerary: meetings on climate at the COP27, on relations with Southeast Asia at the U.S.-ASEAN summit, and on a range of political and economic issues at the G20. With so many high priority topics to cover, what’s realistic to expect? What are the big challenges that the White House should focus on? And how might the outcome of this week’s elections factor in?

Join us as Chris Chivvis sits down with Evan Medeiros, Stewart Patrick, and Beth Sanner to survey the trip’s geopolitical landscape.