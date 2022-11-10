event

What To Expect from Biden at COP27, ASEAN, and G20 Summits

Thu. November 10th, 2022
Virtual

President Biden is about to depart on a trip with an ambitious itinerary: meetings on climate at the COP27, on relations with Southeast Asia at the U.S.-ASEAN summit, and on a range of political and economic issues at the G20. With so many high priority topics to cover, what’s realistic to expect? What are the big challenges that the White House should focus on? And how might the outcome of this week’s elections factor in?

Join us as Chris Chivvis sits down with Evan Medeiros, Stewart Patrick, and Beth Sanner to survey the trip’s geopolitical landscape.

event speakers

Christopher S. Chivvis

Senior Fellow and Director, American Statecraft Program

Christopher S. Chivvis is the director of the American Statecraft Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Evan S. Medeiros

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Asia Program

Evan S. Medeiros is a nonresident senior fellow in the Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Stewart Patrick

Senior Fellow and Director, Global Order and Institutions Program

Stewart Patrick is a senior fellow and director of the Global Order and Institutions Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. His primary areas of research focus are the shifting foundations of world order, the future of American internationalism, and the requirements for effective multilateral cooperation on transnational challenges.

Beth Sanner

Beth Sanner was the deputy director of national intelligence for mission integration from April 2019 to March 2021, where she oversaw the elements that coordinate and lead collection, analysis, and program oversight throughout the Intelligence Community. In this role she also served as the president’s intelligence briefer. Previously, she served as the director of the president’s Daily Brief and as vice chair of the National Intelligence Council. She is currently a senior fellow at Harvard University’s Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs, a professor-in-practice at University of Maryland’s Applied Research Lab for Intelligence and Security, and a CNN national security analyst.