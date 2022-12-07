A Feminist Revolt: How Women and Civil Society Are Leading Change in Iran

Since the killing of Mahsa Amini in police custody, Iranians have been protesting across the country. Now, as in much of the past, women are the drivers of change. Despite a brutal crackdown, they are leading the revolt against a regime that has systematically violated women’s and human rights. How should the EU support their demands for life and liberty?

Prior to today’s powerful momentum, Iranian civil society has been fighting extreme repression, international isolation, and increasing poverty for decades. How can international actors such as the EU work more closely with civic activists to bring about long-term change?

Carnegie Europe, in collaboration with Cornelia Ernst and Ernest Urtasun, members of the European Parliament, is delighted to invite you to a public event that focuses on the role of civil society in today’s Iran. Ambassador Stella Ronner-Grubačić will give introductory remarks, followed by a panel discussion, featuring Mona Mir Sattari, Farzad Seifikaran, Tara Sepehri Far, and Sussan Tahmasebi. Carnegie Europe’s Cornelius Adebahr will moderate.

To submit a question for the event, please use the YouTube chat, email brussels@ceip.org, or tweet at us @Carnegie_Europe.

This event is hosted in cooperation with The Left and the Greens/EFA in the European Parliament.

