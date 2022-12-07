event
Carnegie Europe

A Feminist Revolt: How Women and Civil Society Are Leading Change in Iran

Wed. December 7th, 2022
Live Online

Since the killing of Mahsa Amini in police custody, Iranians have been protesting across the country. Now, as in much of the past, women are the drivers of change. Despite a brutal crackdown, they are leading the revolt against a regime that has systematically violated women’s and human rights. How should the EU support their demands for life and liberty?

Prior to today’s powerful momentum, Iranian civil society has been fighting extreme repression, international isolation, and increasing poverty for decades. How can international actors such as the EU work more closely with civic activists to bring about long-term change?

Carnegie Europe, in collaboration with Cornelia Ernst and Ernest Urtasun, members of the European Parliament, is delighted to invite you to a public event that focuses on the role of civil society in today’s Iran. Ambassador Stella Ronner-Grubačić will give introductory remarks, followed by a panel discussion, featuring Mona Mir Sattari, Farzad Seifikaran, Tara Sepehri Far, and Sussan Tahmasebi. Carnegie Europe’s Cornelius Adebahr will moderate.

This event is hosted in cooperation with The Left and the Greens/EFA in the European Parliament.

event speakers

Cornelia Ernst

Cornelia Ernst is a member of the European Parliament and chair of the EP Delegation for Relations with Iran.

Mona Mir Sattari

Mona Mir Sattari is an assistant and researcher in human rights at the Université Saint-Louis Bruxelles.

Stella Ronner-Grubačić

Stella Ronner-Grubačić is Ambassador for Gender and Diversity at the European External Action Service.

Farzad Seifikaran

Farzad Seifikaran is a senior journalist and supervisor of the human rights section at Radio Zamaneh.

Tara Sepehri Far

Tara Sepehri Far is Iran and Kuwait senior researcher in the Middle East and North Africa Division at Human Rights Watch.

Sussan Tahmasebi

FEMENA

Sussan Tahmasebi is director of Femena and an Iranian woman human rights defender.

Ernest Urtasun

Ernest Urtasun is a member of the European Parliament, the standing rapporteur on Iran, and a member of the EP Delegation for Relations with Iran.

Cornelius Adebahr

Former Nonresident Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Cornelius Adebahr was a nonresident fellow at Carnegie Europe. His research focuses on foreign and security policy, in particular regarding Iran and the Persian Gulf, on European and transatlantic affairs, and on citizens’ engagement.