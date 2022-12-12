Beijing’s Charm Offensive: Paid for by the EU?

The European Union has labeled China as a cooperation partner, an economic competitor, and a systemic rival but is struggling to implement policies that account for the complexities of this relationship.

While Brussels’ declared objective is to reduce its dependencies and vulnerabilities, member states seem to be moving in different directions. In some cases, EU financing or policies end up directly supporting China’s economic and strategic ambitions.

Nowhere is this dichotomy more visible than in the case of the Pelješac Bridge in Croatia, which is the first major EU-funded, Chinese-built infrastructure project. To discuss the gaps in EU policies that expose the union to Chinese influence, Carnegie Europe is delighted to invite you to the launch of “Hard Cash and Soft Power: When Chinese Firms Win EU Contracts,” a recent study by Allison Carragher. The author will be joined by Grzegorz Stec and Finbarr Bermingham will moderate.

