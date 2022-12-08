event

G-Man: J. Edgar Hoover and the Making of the American Century

Thu. December 8th, 2022
Virtual

J. Edgar Hoover transformed the FBI from a failing law enforcement backwater riddled with scandal into a modern machine. He rose to power and used the tools of state to create a personal fiefdom unrivaled in U.S. history. Hoover’s story, too often overlooked by foreign policy experts, is central to the development of the U.S. security state in the twentieth century. In her acclaimed new biography, G-Man: J. Edgar Hoover and the Making of the American Century, Yale University’s Beverley Gage explores the fascinating, if not also controversial, figure who served eight U.S. presidents across nearly five decades at the helm of the FBI.

Please join Chris Chivvis and Professor Gage as they explore Hoover’s career and its meaning for U.S. foreign and security policy today.

event speakers

Christopher S. Chivvis

Senior Fellow and Director, American Statecraft Program

Christopher S. Chivvis is the director of the American Statecraft Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Beverly Gage

Beverly Gage is professor of 20th-century U.S. history and author of G-Man: J. Edgar Hoover and the Making of the American Century.