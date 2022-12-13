event

How Can the U.S. Support an Inclusive Digital Transformation in Africa?

Tue. December 13th, 2022
In-Person and Live Online

The African continent is undergoing a digital transformation that will shape African economies and societies for decades to come. Yet over 800 million Africans remain offline, including millions of youth who will drive the future of the region’s digital economy. The Biden administration’s “U.S. Strategy Toward Sub-Saharan Africa” outlines a plan to bolster economic ties with countries in the region, and the upcoming U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit will advance U.S.-African collaboration on the most pressing global and regional priorities of our day. How can policymakers, investors, and stakeholders in Africa and beyond best support the continent’s digital transformation?

Join the Carnegie Africa Program on the margins of the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit as we host African policymakers and representatives from the U.S. government to discuss how the United States can partner with African countries to promote innovation and build an inclusive digital economy.  

Olugbenga Agboola

Olugbenga Agboola is the chief executive officer and co-founder of Flutterwave.

Christopher Burns

Christopher Burns is the chief digital development officer and the director for the Technology Division within the Innovation, Technology, and Research Hub at the U.S. Agency for International Development.

Lisa Coppé

Lisa Coppé is the senior country manager for Sub-Saharan Africa at the U.S. Trade and Development Agency.

Lacina Koné

Lacina Koné is the director general and chief executive officer of Smart Africa.

Jane Munga

Fellow, Africa Program

Jane Munga is a fellow in the Africa Program focusing on technology policy at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

John Tanui

John Tanui is principal secretary of the Republic of Kenya's State Department for Information Communications Technology (ICT) and the Digital Economy.

Zainab Usman

Director, Africa Program

Zainab Usman is a senior fellow and inaugural director of the Africa Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.