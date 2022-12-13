How Can the U.S. Support an Inclusive Digital Transformation in Africa?

The African continent is undergoing a digital transformation that will shape African economies and societies for decades to come. Yet over 800 million Africans remain offline, including millions of youth who will drive the future of the region’s digital economy. The Biden administration’s “U.S. Strategy Toward Sub-Saharan Africa” outlines a plan to bolster economic ties with countries in the region, and the upcoming U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit will advance U.S.-African collaboration on the most pressing global and regional priorities of our day. How can policymakers, investors, and stakeholders in Africa and beyond best support the continent’s digital transformation?

Join the Carnegie Africa Program on the margins of the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit as we host African policymakers and representatives from the U.S. government to discuss how the United States can partner with African countries to promote innovation and build an inclusive digital economy.