



Jane Munga is a fellow in the Africa Program focusing on technology policy. Her career has focused on policymaking with an emphasis on the potential of digital technologies for digital development.

Prior to joining Carnegie, Jane worked for the Government of Kenya as an advisor and economic expert. In this capacity, she focused on digital economy policies and strategies for digital transformation with particular attention to innovation, the gig economy, and digital inclusion.

Jane holds a doctor of philosophy in political science and government and master’s degrees in economics and management from the University of Alabama and bachelor’s degrees in international studies and business administration from Stillman College.

Jane currently sits on the advisory board for Swahilipot Hub Foundation.



