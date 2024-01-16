experts
Jane Munga
Fellow, Africa Program
email

about


Jane Munga is a fellow in the Africa Program focusing on technology policy.  Her career has focused on policymaking with an emphasis on the potential of digital technologies for digital development.

Prior to joining Carnegie, Jane worked for the Government of Kenya as an advisor and economic expert. In this capacity, she focused on digital economy policies and strategies for digital transformation with particular attention to innovation, the gig economy, and digital inclusion. 

Jane holds a doctor of philosophy in political science and government and master’s degrees in economics and management from the University of Alabama and bachelor’s degrees in international studies and business administration from Stillman College.

Jane currently sits on the advisory board for Swahilipot Hub Foundation.


affiliations
areas of expertise
Southern, Eastern, and Western AfricaTechnologyEconomy
education
PhD, University of Alabama, MA, University of Alabama, BA, Stillman College
languages
English, Swahili
featured work
video
These Undersea Cables are the Key to Africa's Future

A network of undersea cables connects the entire world and holds the internet together. In the last few decades, these submarine cables have also allowed millions of Africans to go online. Today, major tech companies and governments like Google, Meta, and China have made great efforts to connect Africa to the online world.

In The Media
in the media
Resetting U.S. Africa Foreign Policy in Trump 2.0: Technology as a Driver

To reclaim its role as a key partner in Africa’s digital landscape, the United States must adopt a technology-driven foreign policy with a focus on AI and digital infrastructure.

Megatrends Afrika Policy Brief
paper
Digital Public Infrastructure: A Practical Approach for Africa

Digital public infrastructure (DPI) has the potential to support Africa’s digital transformation. However, for this to happen, there are crucial baselines that must be considered on the continent, including situating these systems within existing governance and digital frameworks.