The Future of Korean Competitiveness

South Korea faces unparalleled challenges in the coming years: a demographic fallout with the world’s lowest fertility rates and a fast-aging society, all-around economic competition from China, vulnerable supply chains, and sluggish growth rates. South Koreans also confront a belligerent North Korea with an expanding arsenal of nuclear weapons, as well as a growing Chinese military footprint nearby. As U.S.-China competition intensifies, South Korea finds itself straddling a precarious fault line.

Carnegie’s Chung Min Lee will be joined by Lee Jeung-eun, Hana Anderson, Jacob Feldgoise, and Juhern Kim to discuss these issues and the launch of their new compendium, “How South Korea Is Honing a Competitive Edge.”