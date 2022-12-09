event

The Future of Korean Competitiveness

Fri. December 9th, 2022
Live Online

South Korea faces unparalleled challenges in the coming years: a demographic fallout with the world’s lowest fertility rates and a fast-aging society, all-around economic competition from China, vulnerable supply chains, and sluggish growth rates. South Koreans also confront a belligerent North Korea with an expanding arsenal of nuclear weapons, as well as a growing Chinese military footprint nearby. As U.S.-China competition intensifies, South Korea finds itself straddling a precarious fault line.

Carnegie’s Chung Min Lee will be joined by Lee Jeung-eun, Hana Anderson, Jacob Feldgoise, and Juhern Kim to discuss these issues and the launch of their new compendium, “How South Korea Is Honing a Competitive Edge.”

EconomyClimate ChangeSecurityMilitaryTechnologyEast AsiaSouth Korea
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Chung Min Lee

Senior Fellow, Asia Program

Chung Min Lee is a senior fellow in Carnegie’s Asia Program. He is an expert on Korean and Northeast Asian security, defense, intelligence, and crisis management.

Hana Anderson

James C. Gaither Junior Fellow, Asia Program

Hana Anderson was a James C. Gaither Junior Fellow in the Carnegie Asia Program.

Jacob Feldgoise

James C. Gaither Junior Fellow, Asia Program

Jacob Feldgoise was a James C. Gaither Junior Fellow in the Carnegie Asia Program.

Juhern Kim

Juhern Kim is a sustainability expert who is dedicated to achieving the goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. He is the country director of the Global Green Growth Institute in the Philippines and has also worked in Colombia, Costa Rica, Vietnam, Cambodia, Switzerland, and South Korea.

Lee Jeung-eun

Lee Jeung-eun is a member of the Editorial Board of Donga Ilbo and a former bureau chief for the paper based in Washington, DC (2018–2021).