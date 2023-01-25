event
Carnegie Europe

After the War: The Future of EU-Russia Relations

Wed. January 25th, 2023
Carnegie Europe

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has disrupted the global security order, shattering the fragile relationship between Moscow and the rest of Europe.

The EU has shown unprecedented unity in cutting economic and energy ties, but almost a year into the conflict, it is time for the bloc to start designing a longer-term Russia policy. Europe must strengthen its own resilience, better integrate its Eastern neighbors, and remain tough on the Russian regime without abandoning its civil society.

Carnegie Europe is pleased to invite you to a public event to discuss the future of EU-Russia relations with Stefan Meister, author of the recent Carnegie article “A Paradigm Shift: EU-Russia Relations After the War in Ukraine.” Meister will be joined by Laure Delcour and Thomas de Waal. Rosa Balfour will moderate.

A light reception will follow the event.

Political ReformDemocracyForeign PolicyGlobal GovernanceCivil SocietySecurityRussiaEastern EuropeUkraine
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Stefan Meister

Stefan Meister is the head of the Program for International Order and Democracy at the German Council on Foreign Relations (DGAP).

Laure Delcour

Laure Delcour is a visiting professor at the College of Europe, Bruges campus, and lecturer in international relations and European studies at the University of Paris 3-Sorbonne Nouvelle.

Thomas de Waal

Senior Fellow, Carnegie Europe

De Waal is a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe, specializing in Eastern Europe and the Caucasus.

Rosa Balfour

Director, Carnegie Europe

Dr Rosa Balfour is director of Carnegie Europe. Her fields of expertise include European politics, institutions, and foreign and security policy. Her current research focuses on the relationship between domestic politics and Europe’s global role.