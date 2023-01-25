After the War: The Future of EU-Russia Relations

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has disrupted the global security order, shattering the fragile relationship between Moscow and the rest of Europe.

The EU has shown unprecedented unity in cutting economic and energy ties, but almost a year into the conflict, it is time for the bloc to start designing a longer-term Russia policy. Europe must strengthen its own resilience, better integrate its Eastern neighbors, and remain tough on the Russian regime without abandoning its civil society.

Carnegie Europe is pleased to invite you to a public event to discuss the future of EU-Russia relations with Stefan Meister, author of the recent Carnegie article “A Paradigm Shift: EU-Russia Relations After the War in Ukraine.” Meister will be joined by Laure Delcour and Thomas de Waal. Rosa Balfour will moderate.

A light reception will follow the event.