event
Carnegie Europe

Hungary’s Tainted Democracy: A Conversation With Zsuzsanna Szelényi

Mon. January 23rd, 2023
Carnegie Europe

Viktor Orbán began his second term as prime minister of Hungary in 2010. Since then, his governments and their promoted reforms have subverted the country’s liberal institutions and highlighted the fragility of democracy. These developments have soured Budapest’s relations with European allies and EU institutions—to the point where Brussels is withholding billions of Euros worth of cohesion funds over rule-of-law concerns.

Carnegie Europe is pleased to invite you to a public event on Tainted Democracy: Viktor Orbán and the Subversion of Hungary, a book by Zsuzsanna Szelényi. In conversation with Rosa Balfour, Szelényi will reflect on how Orbán consolidated his grip on power and the lessons to be drawn from the Hungarian experience.

A light reception will follow the event.

DemocracyGlobal GovernanceCivil SocietyEastern EuropeWestern EuropeEurope
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Zsuzsanna Szelényi

Central European University

Zsuzsanna Szelényi is a program director in the Democracy Institute at the Central European University.

Rosa Balfour

Director, Carnegie Europe

Dr Rosa Balfour is director of Carnegie Europe. Her fields of expertise include European politics, institutions, and foreign and security policy. Her current research focuses on the relationship between domestic politics and Europe’s global role.