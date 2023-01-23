Hungary’s Tainted Democracy: A Conversation With Zsuzsanna Szelényi

Viktor Orbán began his second term as prime minister of Hungary in 2010. Since then, his governments and their promoted reforms have subverted the country’s liberal institutions and highlighted the fragility of democracy. These developments have soured Budapest’s relations with European allies and EU institutions—to the point where Brussels is withholding billions of Euros worth of cohesion funds over rule-of-law concerns.

Carnegie Europe is pleased to invite you to a public event on Tainted Democracy: Viktor Orbán and the Subversion of Hungary, a book by Zsuzsanna Szelényi. In conversation with Rosa Balfour, Szelényi will reflect on how Orbán consolidated his grip on power and the lessons to be drawn from the Hungarian experience.

A light reception will follow the event.