Technologies of Tomorrow: A Conversation with Eric Schmidt

Wed. January 11th, 2023
Humanity appears to be on the verge of a new era of scientific and technical progress. From 3D bioprinting and artificial intelligence to quantum communications, many of the most transformative technologies of this century are being tested in labs and incubated in start-ups from Silicon Valley to Shenzhen. In the coming years, these technologies may simultaneously become sources of social and geopolitical disruption and keys to addressing the most pressing global threat of our time: climate change.

Join Carnegie’s President Tino Cuéllar and Dr. Eric Schmidt, co-founder of Schmidt Futures and former CEO and chairman of Google, for a conversation about how the technologies of tomorrow intersect with the geopolitics of today.

Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar

President, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar is the tenth president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. A former justice of the Supreme Court of California, he has served three U.S. presidential administrations at the White House and in federal agencies, and was the Stanley Morrison Professor at Stanford University, where he held appointments in law, political science, and international affairs and led the university’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies.

Eric Schmidt

Eric Schmidt is the chairman of the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence. Previously, he served as the CEO of Google from 2001 to 2011.