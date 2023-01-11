Technologies of Tomorrow: A Conversation with Eric Schmidt

Humanity appears to be on the verge of a new era of scientific and technical progress. From 3D bioprinting and artificial intelligence to quantum communications, many of the most transformative technologies of this century are being tested in labs and incubated in start-ups from Silicon Valley to Shenzhen. In the coming years, these technologies may simultaneously become sources of social and geopolitical disruption and keys to addressing the most pressing global threat of our time: climate change.

Join Carnegie’s President Tino Cuéllar and Dr. Eric Schmidt, co-founder of Schmidt Futures and former CEO and chairman of Google, for a conversation about how the technologies of tomorrow intersect with the geopolitics of today.