Driven by his pragmatic motto that “trust is the coin of the realm,” former U.S. secretary of state George P. Shultz accomplished some of the most consequential foreign policy successes of the twentieth century during his tenure: fostering peace between Lebanon and Israel, stabilizing relations with the People’s Republic of China, and paving the way for a lasting conclusion of the Cold War.

“Deftly solving critical but intractable national and global problems was the leitmotif of Shultz’s life,” writes Philip Taubman in his just-released biography In the Nation’s Service: The Life and Times of George P. Shultz. Propelled by a mastery of relationship, this renowned statesman embodied a quiet brand of diplomacy that is even more notable in today’s loudly divisive political climate.

Join Taubman and the director of the Carnegie Endowment’s American Statecraft Program, Chris Chivvis, for a discussion of Shultz’s life and its relevance for today’s global foreign policy challenges, from Ukraine to Taiwan to Iran and more.