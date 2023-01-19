event

The Life and Times of George P. Shultz

Thu. January 19th, 2023
Washington, DC

Driven by his pragmatic motto that “trust is the coin of the realm,” former U.S. secretary of state George P. Shultz accomplished some of the most consequential foreign policy successes of the twentieth century during his tenure: fostering peace between Lebanon and Israel, stabilizing relations with the People’s Republic of China, and paving the way for a lasting conclusion of the Cold War.

“Deftly solving critical but intractable national and global problems was the leitmotif of Shultz’s life,” writes Philip Taubman in his just-released biography In the Nation’s Service: The Life and Times of George P. Shultz. Propelled by a mastery of relationship, this renowned statesman embodied a quiet brand of diplomacy that is even more notable in today’s loudly divisive political climate.

Join Taubman and the director of the Carnegie Endowment’s American Statecraft Program, Chris Chivvis, for a discussion of Shultz’s life and its relevance for today’s global foreign policy challenges, from Ukraine to Taiwan to Iran and more.

Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Christopher S. Chivvis

Senior Fellow and Director, American Statecraft Program

Christopher S. Chivvis is the director of the American Statecraft Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Philip Taubman

Philip Taubman is a lecturer at the Center for International Security and Cooperation at Stanford University. Before joining CISAC in 2008, Mr. Taubman worked at the New York Times as a reporter and editor for nearly 30 years, specializing in national security issues, including United States diplomacy, and intelligence and defense policy and operations. He served as Moscow bureau chief and Washington bureau chief, among other posts. He is author of The Partnership: Five Cold Warriors and Their Quest to Ban the Bomb (2012), Secret Empire: Eisenhower, the CIA, and the Hidden Story of America's Space Espionage (2003), and In the Nation's Service: The Life and Times of George P. Shultz (2023).